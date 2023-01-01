Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #13I5 as of 10/21/2022.

2022 Audi Q5

12,600 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5

Sportback Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2022 Audi Q5

Sportback Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

12,600KM
Used
VIN WA14AAFY5N2108749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #13I5 as of 10/21/2022.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
360 View Camera
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System
Tri Zone A/C

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Audi Q5