NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation, Power Front Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Audi Q5 include:

Navigation
Power Front Seats
Power Panoramic Sunroof
Efficiency Assist
Tri Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Drivers Memory Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34391

2022 Audi Q5

47,294 KM

$42,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C

2022 Audi Q5

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,294KM
VIN WA1EAAFY9N2022445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Rain Sensor

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Electronic Parking Brake

Power Liftgate

Parking Aid
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Audi Active Lane Assist
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Audi Pre Sense
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Efficiency assist
Driver’s Memory Seat
Tri Zone A/C
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Traffic Light Information
Down Hill Descent

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Audi Q5