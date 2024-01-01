$42,490+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5
Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C
2022 Audi Q5
Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,490
+ taxes & licensing
47,294KM
VIN WA1EAAFY9N2022445
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,294 KM
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation, Power Front Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Audi Q5 include:
Navigation
Power Front Seats
Power Panoramic Sunroof
Efficiency Assist
Tri Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Drivers Memory Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34391
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Rain Sensor
Bluetooth
Paddle Shifters
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Liftgate
Parking Aid
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Audi Active Lane Assist
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Audi Pre Sense
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Efficiency assist
Driver’s Memory Seat
Tri Zone A/C
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Traffic Light Information
Down Hill Descent
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
