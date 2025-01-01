$42,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Audi Q5
Technik 45 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,000KM
VIN WA1FAAFY7N2051611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 49199
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Comfort
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
