2022 Audi Q5

47,000 KM

Details Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Technik 45 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

12395148

Technik 45 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
47,000KM
VIN WA1FAAFY7N2051611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 49199
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

