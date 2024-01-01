Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 BMW 3 Series include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
Cruise Control
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38755

2022 BMW 3 Series

29,500 KM

Details

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,500KM
VIN 3MW5R7J05N8C37130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 BMW 3 Series include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
Cruise Control
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38755

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power folding side mirrors

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Additional Features

Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Tri Zone A/C
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 BMW 3 Series