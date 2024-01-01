2022 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: #333333; background: white;>Check Out this Stunning Black vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: <span style=color: #000000; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-size: 14.6667px; font-weight: bold; text-align: center;>XDRIVE, PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY</span> plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 324.0pt 328.5pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>Certification:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. <strong>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999</strong>. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 7.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: none; border-bottom: solid windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=border: none; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.</span></p></div><p><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; data-sheets-root=1><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellows Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; data-sheets-root=1><span style=text-align: start; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; font-style: italic; color: #ff0000; data-sheets-root=1>Former Daily Rental</span></span></p>

2022 BMW 3 Series

105,152 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 BMW 3 Series

XDRIVE, PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, S

Watch This Vehicle
12022765

2022 BMW 3 Series

XDRIVE, PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, S

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

  1. 1734471149
  2. 1734471153
  3. 1734471156
  4. 1734471161
  5. 1734471164
  6. 1734471167
  7. 1734471169
  8. 1734471171
  9. 1734471175
  10. 1734471180
  11. 1734471183
  12. 1734471186
  13. 1734471188
  14. 1734471190
  15. 1734471193
  16. 1734471195
  17. 1734471197
  18. 1734471199
  19. 1734471202
  20. 1734471204
  21. 1734471206
  22. 1734471209
  23. 1734471211
  24. 1734471213
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,152KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K17125
  • Mileage 105,152 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Check Out this Stunning Black vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: XDRIVE, PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC R for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MIDNIGHT MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC R 133,287 KM $26,299 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV QUATTRO MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV QUATTRO MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, 134,373 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus NX PREMIUM MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REARVI for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Lexus NX PREMIUM MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REARVI 85,319 KM $30,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1 (855) 581-XXXX

(click to show)

1 (855) 581-9590

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

Contact Seller
2022 BMW 3 Series