2022 BMW i4

$144,888 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9285298

9285298 VIN: WBY33AW03NFM33008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 19,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.