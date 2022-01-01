Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 BMW M3

100 KM

Details Description Features

$139,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$139,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2022 BMW M3

2022 BMW M3

COMPETITION xDRIVE, 503HP, CARBON SEATS, PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW M3

COMPETITION xDRIVE, 503HP, CARBON SEATS, PREMIUM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8093479
  2. 8093479
  3. 8093479
  4. 8093479
  5. 8093479
  6. 8093479
  7. 8093479
  8. 8093479
  9. 8093479
  10. 8093479
  11. 8093479
  12. 8093479
  13. 8093479
  14. 8093479
  15. 8093479
  16. 8093479
  17. 8093479
  18. 8093479
Contact Seller

$139,800

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8093479
  • Stock #: PC7793
  • VIN: WBS43AY07NFM13209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7793
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW M3 COMPETITION M xDRIVE | 3.0 LITERS Twin Turbo I6 | 503 HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M COMPOUND BRAKES | M CARBON BUCKET SEATS | CARBON FIBER TRIM | M CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER ROOF | TITANIUM EXHAUST | CARBON M STEERING WHEEL | 3 YEAR MAINTENANCE PACKAGE | INDIVIDUAL SHADOWLINE HEADLIGHT | M FORGED WHEELS | HEATED STEERING | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHT | M DRIVE PROFESSIONAL | FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS | BMW DRIVE RECORDER | M SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | VARIABLE SPORT STEERING | COMFORT ACCESS | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | DIGITAL COCKPIT PROFESSIONAL | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS W/SURROUND VIEW | GALVANIC CONTROLS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Come see it here first at Platinum Cars with the all new full loaded 2022 BMW M3 Competition M xDrive. Boasting a 3.0 liter Twin Turbo I6 engine that can push 503 horsepowers, this car is something hard to compare to. With BMW's complete redesign of the front this is one of the most sought after vehicles in 2022.







Coming in an exclusive Dravit Grey Metallic Exterior Paint this fully loaded 2022 M3 comes with the BMW Premium Package, M Compound Brakes, Full Carbon Fiber Package, Individual headlight shadowlines Titanium Exhaust, and M forged wheels.







Inside this beautiful machine sports even more carbon fiber with BMW's signature Carbon Fiber Steering wheel, upgraded carbon fiber bucket seats, Fiona Red/Black Leather Interior, Ambient Lighting, and Auto Diming Mirrors.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
Carpet
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rolling code security: remote
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Locking differential: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Headlight bezel color: black
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wheels: painted alloy
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Exhaust tip color: black
Rocker panel color: black
Steering Ratio: 14.6
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
Google search
news
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
maintenance scheduling
tire sealant
front pedestrian
vibrating steering wheel
Internet radio app: Spotify
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Watts: 464
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2015 BMW M4 COUPE, 4...
 67,983 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 28,522 KM
$86,800 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 110,000 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory