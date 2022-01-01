+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2022 BMW M3 COMPETITION M xDRIVE | 3.0 LITERS Twin Turbo I6 | 503 HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M COMPOUND BRAKES | M CARBON BUCKET SEATS | CARBON FIBER TRIM | M CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER ROOF | TITANIUM EXHAUST | CARBON M STEERING WHEEL | 3 YEAR MAINTENANCE PACKAGE | INDIVIDUAL SHADOWLINE HEADLIGHT | M FORGED WHEELS | HEATED STEERING | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHT | M DRIVE PROFESSIONAL | FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS | BMW DRIVE RECORDER | M SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | VARIABLE SPORT STEERING | COMFORT ACCESS | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | DIGITAL COCKPIT PROFESSIONAL | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS W/SURROUND VIEW | GALVANIC CONTROLS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Come see it here first at Platinum Cars with the all new full loaded 2022 BMW M3 Competition M xDrive. Boasting a 3.0 liter Twin Turbo I6 engine that can push 503 horsepowers, this car is something hard to compare to. With BMW's complete redesign of the front this is one of the most sought after vehicles in 2022.
Coming in an exclusive Dravit Grey Metallic Exterior Paint this fully loaded 2022 M3 comes with the BMW Premium Package, M Compound Brakes, Full Carbon Fiber Package, Individual headlight shadowlines Titanium Exhaust, and M forged wheels.
Inside this beautiful machine sports even more carbon fiber with BMW's signature Carbon Fiber Steering wheel, upgraded carbon fiber bucket seats, Fiona Red/Black Leather Interior, Ambient Lighting, and Auto Diming Mirrors.
