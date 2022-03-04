2022 BMW M4

$123,800 + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8622443

8622443 Stock #: PC8200

PC8200 VIN: WBS53AZ02NCK48822

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8200

Mileage 249 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Puddle Lamps Additional Features Rear Carpet 2 LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Door sill trim: aluminum Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Rolling code security: remote Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 14.6 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Digital Sound Processing Locking differential: rear Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Easy entry: manual driver seat Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Headlights: LED Storage: accessory hook Steering ratio: 15 Axle ratio: 3.46 Headlight bezel color: black Cross traffic alert: rear Wheels: painted alloy Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Rocker panel color: black Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in. Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse Google search news send destination to vehicle vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking maintenance scheduling tire sealant manual passenger seat front pedestrian vibrating steering wheel Internet radio app: Spotify Wireless Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Watts: 464 Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto

