2022 BMW M4

249 KM

$123,800

+ tax & licensing
$123,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2022 BMW M4

2022 BMW M4

PREMIUM PKG, 473HP, MANUAL, CARBON TRIM, HUD, NAV

2022 BMW M4

PREMIUM PKG, 473HP, MANUAL, CARBON TRIM, HUD, NAV

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$123,800

+ taxes & licensing

249KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8622443
  • Stock #: PC8200
  • VIN: WBS53AZ02NCK48822

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8200
  • Mileage 249 KM

2022 BMW M4 COUPE | 3.0L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED I6 | 473HP | RWD | MANUAL | PREMIUM PACKAGE | INTERIOR CARBON FIBER TRIM | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | PARKING ASSISTANT | SURROUND VIEW CAMERAS | M DRIVE PROFESSIONAL | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHTS | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | GALVANIC CONTROL FINISH | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION | ACTIVE PROTECTION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | ACTIVE GUARD | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HIFI SOUND SYSTEM | BMW DRIVE RECORDER | BMW LIVE COCKPIT PROFESSIONAL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Feel the exhilaration of this 2022 BMW M4 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 473 horsepower and mated to 6-speed manual transmission sending the power to the rear wheels.







This BMW M4 features a beautiful Isle of Man Green Metallic exterior and a maxed-out interior spec featuring Ivory White Full Merino Leather with Carbon Fiber trim. This M4 features the Premium Package which adds a plethora of features including Heated and Ventilated Seats, M Drive Professional, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Head-Up Display, Galvanic Controls, Universal Remote Control, BMW Drive Recorder, Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View and more!







The M4 includes Safety Features such as Electronic Stability Control, ABS and Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, BMW Assist eCall Emergency SOS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

