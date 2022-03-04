$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW M5
CS, 627HP, CARBON SEATS, ALCANTARA, COLLECTOR CAR
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8499335
- Stock #: PC8073
- VIN: WBS73CH01NCH45353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BMW Individual Frozen Deep Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/ Mugello Red Stitching
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW M5 CS | FROZEN DEEP GREEN METALLIC | 627 HP | V8 | XDRVIE AWD | COMPETITION PACKAGE | M DRIVERS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | M CARBON FIBER BUCKET SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | PUSH TO START | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CARBON FIBER ROOF | CARBON FIBER FRONT BUMPER | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | FORGED 20-INCH WHEELS | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | 4-PASSENGER | BLACK INTERIOR WITH MUGELLO RED STITCHING
The most powerful BMW to hit the road straight from factory. This M5 CS comes in the Gorgeous Frozen Deep Green Metallic colour with Gold Bronze Kidney Grilles, Badges and Gold Bronze 20" Style 789M forged wheels. Rated at 627 horsepower delivered from a 4.4-litre M TwinPower turbo V8 engine through an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and the xDrive AWD system. This M5 CS is also lighter than the Competition model by 230 pounds (105 kg). This has been achieved by the addition of a Carbon Fiber hood, front splitter, mirrors and rear diffuser. The front seats are also extra light yet comfortable Carbon Fiber bucket seats. This M5 has replaced the rear bench seat with two rear bucket seats. BMW has even reduced the sound deadening material to save weight.
Through BMW's latest iDrive system you will be able to switch between different preset drive modes or like any true M car, you can set up the car as you like by changing how aggressive the M Steptronic gearbox works, and how responsive the engine and steering are. The Dynamic Damper Control will also help you select different suspension stiffness. By going into TRACK mode, the car will turn off your infotainment system so you can put all your focus on the road.
Not only does the car come packed with technology that enhances the performance and dynamic capability, but it also still comes with all the premium extras you would expect from a luxury car. You will receive the latest iDrive infotainment system with Navigation, BMW Connected Services, reverse camera, parking distance sensors, emergency brake intervention, blind spot assist, heated front seats, head up display and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
