Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 BMW M5

7,900 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2022 BMW M5

2022 BMW M5

CS, 627HP, CARBON SEATS, ALCANTARA, COLLECTOR CAR

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW M5

CS, 627HP, CARBON SEATS, ALCANTARA, COLLECTOR CAR

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8499335
  • Stock #: PC8073
  • VIN: WBS73CH01NCH45353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BMW Individual Frozen Deep Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Mugello Red Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8073
  • Mileage 7,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW M5 CS | FROZEN DEEP GREEN METALLIC | 627 HP | V8 | XDRVIE AWD | COMPETITION PACKAGE | M DRIVERS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | M CARBON FIBER BUCKET SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | PUSH TO START | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CARBON FIBER ROOF | CARBON FIBER FRONT BUMPER | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | FORGED 20-INCH WHEELS | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | 4-PASSENGER | BLACK INTERIOR WITH MUGELLO RED STITCHING







The most powerful BMW to hit the road straight from factory. This M5 CS comes in the Gorgeous Frozen Deep Green Metallic colour with Gold Bronze Kidney Grilles, Badges and Gold Bronze 20" Style 789M forged wheels. Rated at 627 horsepower delivered from a 4.4-litre M TwinPower turbo V8 engine through an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and the xDrive AWD system. This M5 CS is also lighter than the Competition model by 230 pounds (105 kg). This has been achieved by the addition of a Carbon Fiber hood, front splitter, mirrors and rear diffuser. The front seats are also extra light yet comfortable Carbon Fiber bucket seats. This M5 has replaced the rear bench seat with two rear bucket seats. BMW has even reduced the sound deadening material to save weight.







Through BMW's latest iDrive system you will be able to switch between different preset drive modes or like any true M car, you can set up the car as you like by changing how aggressive the M Steptronic gearbox works, and how responsive the engine and steering are. The Dynamic Damper Control will also help you select different suspension stiffness. By going into TRACK mode, the car will turn off your infotainment system so you can put all your focus on the road.







Not only does the car come packed with technology that enhances the performance and dynamic capability, but it also still comes with all the premium extras you would expect from a luxury car. You will receive the latest iDrive infotainment system with Navigation, BMW Connected Services, reverse camera, parking distance sensors, emergency brake intervention, blind spot assist, heated front seats, head up display and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Puddle Lamps
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Carpet
2
LEATHER
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
range
Audio system
power folding
Carbon fiber
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Power activated trunk/hatch: open
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rolling code security: remote
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Locking differential: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Headlight bezel color: black
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wheels: painted alloy
Front brake diameter: 15.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Rear headrests: integrated
Upholstery accents: Alcantara
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Steering ratio: 14.3
Rear spoiler color: carbon fiber
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
stocks
weather
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Mirror color: carbon fiber
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
illuminated scuff plate
independently controlled
maintenance scheduling
tire sealant
front pedestrian
carbon
vibrating steering wheel
Steering wheel trim: Alcantara
Internet radio app: Spotify
Wireless Apple CarPlay
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Watts: 464
silver surround
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
phone as a key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2002 BMW M Roadster ...
 49,785 KM
$89,800 + tax & lic
2014 Tesla Model S 8...
 186,989 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Corve...
 34,005 KM
$64,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory