2022 BMW M5
Competition, AWD, PREMIUM PKG, M CARBON CERAMICS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9242125
- Stock #: PC8823
- VIN: WBS83CH08NCL02652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen Bluestone Metallic
- Interior Colour Silverstone
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,199 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW M5 COMPETITION | AWD | 617HP TWIN TURBO V8 | PREMIUM PACKAGE | ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE | COMPETITION PACKAGE | M CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | M SPORT TITANIUM EXHAUST WITH CARBON TIPS | M CARBON ENGINE COVER | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CARBON ROOF | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | HARMAN KARDON SURROND SOUND SYSTEM | BMW DISPLAY KEY | MEMORY SEATS | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHTS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BMW INDIVUADUAL NARDO GRAY FINISH | SILVERSTONE FULL MERINO INTERIOR | CARBON TRIM | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2022 BMW M5 Competition set a new benchmark for performance sedans. With over 600 horsepower firing out of the M5's twin-turbo charged V8 engine, you will have plenty of power for all the spirited driving you desire. With the help of fast shifting 8-speed transmission and M xDrive system the power will be delivered fast, efficiently and as aggressive as you desire.
The exterior features a beautiful BMW Individual Nardo Gray finish complemented by a Silverstone Full Merino leather interior complete with Aluminum Carbon trim with Dark Chrome Highlights throughout. This M5 sits on 20-inch BMW Style 706M wheels in Gloss Black and its also equipped with M Carbon Ceramic Brakes featuring Gold M Calipers as well as the M Sport Titanium Exhaust System with Carbon Tips.
The Premium Package adds Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Automatic Trunk, BMW Display Key, BMW Drive Recorder, Dark Ceramic Controls, Front Massaging Seats, Parking Assistant Plus w/ Surround View, Rear Reading Lights, Side and Rear Sunshades, Soft Close Doors and more.
The Advanced Driver Assistant Package adds Driving Assistant Professional and Traffic Jam Assistant which offers Steering and Lane Control Assist, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Crossing-traffic warning, Evasion Aid, Crossroads Warning, Active Lane Guidance and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
