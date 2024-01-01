Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 BMW X1 include:

SOS Call Support
Power Liftgate
Power Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Bluetooth
Rear Air Vents
Lane Departure Warning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35801

2022 BMW X1

25,089 KM

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

2022 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,089KM
VIN WBXJG9C02N5U54666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,089 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 BMW X1 include:

SOS Call Support
Power Liftgate
Power Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Bluetooth
Rear Air Vents
Lane Departure Warning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35801

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Frontal Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support
Driver���s Memory Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 BMW X1