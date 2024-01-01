$40,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UX53DP09N9J86388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Tri-Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 BMW X3 include:
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Tri-Zone A/C
Power Front Seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Comfort Access
Push Button Start
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34168
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Tri-Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 BMW X3 include:
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Tri-Zone A/C
Power Front Seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Comfort Access
Push Button Start
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34168
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Ambient Lighting
Power Front Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Additional Features
Park Assist
Comfort Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 47,000 KM $20,590 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, Tri-Zone A/C 63,856 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks S w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Bluetooth 90,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$40,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 BMW X3