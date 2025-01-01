Menu
Welcome to Torontos premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicles journey is our top priority. 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

2022 BMW X3

53,364 KM

Details Description Features

$42,499

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X3

|XDrive|30i|No Accident|

12211401

2022 BMW X3

|XDrive|30i|No Accident|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$42,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,364KM
VIN 5UX53DP04N9J72513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Saxony Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,364 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
ConnectedDrive services
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
ConnectedDrive Services Professional Selective Service Internet Access
ConnectedDrive Remote Services Tracker System
Digital Cockpit Plus

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.385 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
427.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Convenience

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Guard with Frontal Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
205w Regular Amplifier

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Runflat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
430 kgs
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
2022 BMW X3