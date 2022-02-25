2022 BMW X4

$72,800 + taxes & licensing 2 , 5 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8450997

8450997 Stock #: PC8048

PC8048 VIN: 5UX33DT0XN9K73892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8048

Mileage 2,503 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.39 Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Carpet 2 Chrome Accents Panic Alarm 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Dash trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Rolling code security: remote Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Floor material: cargo area carpet Headlights: LED Fender lip moldings: black Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Window trim: aluminum Headlight bezel color: black Cross traffic alert: rear Wheels: painted alloy Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition variable intermittent Integrated Battery disconnect Door trim: leatherette Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Center console trim: leatherette Rocker panel color: black Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Steering ratio: 16.8 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning reclining lock operation maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling send destination to vehicle vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks maintenance scheduling in floor front pedestrian vibrating steering wheel Internet radio app: Spotify Wireless Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto

