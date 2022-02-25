Menu
2022 BMW X4

2,503 KM

$72,800

+ tax & licensing
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2022 BMW X4

2022 BMW X4

xDrive30i, COUPE, PREMIUM PKG, M SPORT, NAV, PANO

2022 BMW X4

xDrive30i, COUPE, PREMIUM PKG, M SPORT, NAV, PANO

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

2,503KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8048
  • Mileage 2,503 KM

2022 BMW X4 XDRIVE30I | COUPE | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE ESSENTIAL | M SPORT PACKAGE | BLUE M SPORT BRAKES | HEATED M SPORT LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | COMFORT ACCESS | DRIVING ASSISTANT | PRAK DISTANCE CONTROL | HIFI SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | APPLE CARPLAY | DIGITAL COCKPIT PLUS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOGLIGHTS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | TPMS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2022 BMW X4 xDrive30i AWD Coupe is BMW's latest addition to their endless pursuit of performance and their obsession with passenger luxury. This BMW X4 xDrive30i is powered by a Turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder which outputs 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This is mated to an 8-speed Sport Automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters.







This X4 features a Jet Black exterior finish and a comfortable Black Perforated Sensatec Leather interior, with Aluminum Rhombicle Dark Trim w/ Pearl Chrome Highlights interior trim and an M Sport Multifunction Leather Steering Wheel. The exterior also gets some love from the M Sport Package which adds 20" Double-Spoke Style 699M wheels and Blue M Sport Brakes. The M Sport Package also adds the M Aerodynamics Package which enhances airflow and appearance by adding upgraded front and rear bumpers, as well as side skirts all finished in the matching body colour, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim and Single High-Gloss Chrome tailpipes on both sides.







This X4 also features the Premium Package Essential which adds a Head-Up Display, Comfort Access, Ambient Lighting and Lumbar Support.







Let us not forget passenger safety, as the BMW X4 provides many features that can help with a safe and enjoyable ride such as Navigation, Backup Camera for tight situations, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Traction/Stability Control, Security, Drivers Assistance Technology, six airbags are designed to deploy only as needed in the event of a collision. Active Head Restraints. Mounted in the front seats, they reduce the risk of whiplash or neck/head/spine injury.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

