$57,990+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i AWD w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,508KM
VIN 5UXCR6C06N9M65109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 56759
- Mileage 30,508 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 BMW X5 include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 56759
2022 BMW X5