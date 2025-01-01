Menu
2022 BMW X5

30,508 KM

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing
12648696

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
30,508KM
VIN 5UXCR6C06N9M65109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 56759
  • Mileage 30,508 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 BMW X5 include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 56759

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
360 Camera
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

