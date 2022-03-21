$88,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i, M SPORT PKG, PANO, ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$88,800
- Listing ID: 8738117
- Stock #: PC8347
- VIN: 5UXCR6C06N9J78868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,246 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW X5 XDRIVE 40I | 3.0 LITRE TURBO I6 | 335HP | AWD | PREMIUM ESSENTIAL PACKAGE | M-SPORT PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKE CALIPERS | GLASS CONTROLS | DRIVING ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL | NAVIGATION | CONNECTED PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL | 20" BICOLOUR MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | M LEATHER SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | WIRELESS CHARGING | HEAD-UP DIPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY PREPARATION | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2022 is the latest generation of the BMW X5. The SUV is completely different from inside and out. The 2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i features a powerful and efficient 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 335hp and 330 lb-ft of torque, along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family.
This X5 features a Black Saphire Metallic exterior finish with a Black Vernasca Leather interior. The looks have been enhanced with the M-Sport package which adds a more aggressive exterior look, 20" Multi-spoke Alloy Wheels, an M-Sport Steering wheel and more.
This X5 has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, Rear-view Camera with Parking Sensors.
We know safety is your number one priority, so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
