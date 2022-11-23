Menu
2022 BMW X5

8,673 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2022 BMW X5

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9382774
  • Stock #: 3305119A
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C04N9L95691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3305119A
  • Mileage 8,673 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

