2022 BMW X6

$159,800 + taxes & licensing 8 , 7 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8340894

8340894 Stock #: PC7936

PC7936 VIN: 5YMCY0C06N9K13305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Midrand Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7936

Mileage 8,781 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Active grille shutters Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 18 Carpet 2 LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack range Audio system power folding Carbon fiber Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Rear air conditioning zones: dual Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Rolling code security: remote Center console trim: carbon Dash trim: carbon Door trim: carbon Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear headrests: fixed Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Digital Sound Processing Air suspension: rear Locking differential: rear Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Headlights: LED Storage: accessory hook Fender lip moldings: body-color Headlight bezel color: black Cross traffic alert: rear Wheels: painted alloy Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Steering ratio: 13.0 Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 15.6 Rear brake diameter: 15.2 Rocker panel color: body-color Footwell lights: color-adjustable Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking remotely operated rear center folding with storage independently controlled maintenance scheduling in floor scuff plate front pedestrian Gesture infotainment controls vibrating steering wheel Internet radio app: Spotify Wireless Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Watts: 464 silver surround Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto Armrests: heated front Dash camera: front recording rear recording side recording Active parking system: fully automated phone as a key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.