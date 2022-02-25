$159,800+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X6
M Competition, AWD, 617HP, V8, NAV, PANO, CARBON
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Midrand Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,781 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW X6 M COMPETITION | AWD | 617HP | COMPETITION PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER TRIM | CARBON FIBER SPOILER | M EXHAUST SYSTEM | 360 BACKUP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | VIRTUAL COCKPIT | DRIVER ASSISTANT PLUS | GESTURE CONTROL | LASERLIGHT | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | COOLED AND HEATED CUP HOLDERS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2022 BMW X6 M AWD is BMW's latest addition to their endless pursuit with performance and their obsession in passenger luxury. This BMW X6 M comes fully loaded with the BMW's coveted M performance package that brings us an SUV that provides 617 HP that seamlessly powers a set of M badged wheels and M performance brakes.
This BMW X6 M Competition comes in a Donington Grey Metallic exterior paint with a very stylish Black/Midrand Beige Two-Tone Full Merino/Alcantara interior, and carbon fiber interior trim. Drivers can also experience many of BMW's offerings such as the Harmon Kardon Sound System, Ventilated and Heated Front seats, Heated Rear seats, Panoramic Sunroof, as well as Cooled and Heated Front Cup Holders. A truly remarkable experience.
Let's not forget passenger safety as the BMW X6 M provides many features that can help with a safe and enjoyable ride such as Navigation with virtual cockpit, Backup Camera for tight situations, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Traction/Stability Control, Security, Drivers Assistance Technology, six airbags are designed to deploy only as needed in the event of a collision. Active Head Restraints. Mounted in the front seats, they reduce the risk of whiplash or neck/head/spine injury.
Vehicle Features
