2022 BMW X6

10,200 KM

Details Description Features

$159,800

+ tax & licensing
$159,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2022 BMW X6

2022 BMW X6

M Competition, 617HP, V8, M COMPETITION PKG, HUD

2022 BMW X6

M Competition, 617HP, V8, M COMPETITION PKG, HUD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$159,800

+ taxes & licensing

10,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8706866
  • Stock #: PC8290
  • VIN: 5YMCY0C04N9K09916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8290
  • Mileage 10,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW X6 M COMPETITION | AWD | 617HP | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | ALUMINUM CROSSLINE TRIM | M SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | ACTIVE M DIFFERENTIAL | ADAPTIVE M SUSUPENSION PRO | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | M MULTIFUNCTIONAL FRONT SEATS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | AMBENT LIGHTING | 360 BACKUP CAMERA | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MASSAGE FUNCTION | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | VIRTUAL COCKPIT | DRIVER ASSISTANT PLUS | GESTURE CONTROL | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHTS | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2022 BMW X6 M Competition is BMW's latest addition to their endless pursuit of performance and their obsession with passenger luxury. This BMW X6 M comes fully loaded with BMW's coveted M Performance Package and is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 that makes 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.







This BMW X6 M Competition features a Donington Grey Metallic exterior colour with a very stylish Black/Midrand Beige Two-Tone Full Merino/Alcantara interior and Aluminum Crossline interior trim. Drivers can also experience many of BMW's offerings such as the Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, Ventilated and Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof and more.







Let's not forget passenger safety as the BMW X6 M provides many features that can help with a safe and enjoyable ride such as Navigation with Virtual Cockpit, Backup Camera for tight situations, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Traction/Stability Control, Security, Drivers Assistance Technology, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Speed Limit Info, Active Head Restraints and Rear Collision Prevention.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
18
Carpet
2
LEATHER
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Audio system
power folding
Carbon fiber
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Rolling code security: remote
Center console trim: carbon
Dash trim: carbon
Door trim: carbon
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear headrests: fixed
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Air suspension: rear
Locking differential: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Headlight bezel color: black
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wheels: painted alloy
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Steering ratio: 13.0
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Rear brake diameter: 15.2
Rocker panel color: body-color
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
rear center folding with storage
independently controlled
maintenance scheduling
in floor
scuff plate
front pedestrian
Gesture infotainment controls
vibrating steering wheel
Internet radio app: Spotify
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Watts: 464
silver surround
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
Armrests: heated front
Dash camera: front recording
rear recording
side recording
Active parking system: fully automated
phone as a key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

