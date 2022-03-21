$159,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2022 BMW X6
M Competition, 617HP, V8, M COMPETITION PKG, HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$159,800
- Listing ID: 8706866
- Stock #: PC8290
- VIN: 5YMCY0C04N9K09916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW X6 M COMPETITION | AWD | 617HP | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | ALUMINUM CROSSLINE TRIM | M SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | ACTIVE M DIFFERENTIAL | ADAPTIVE M SUSUPENSION PRO | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | M MULTIFUNCTIONAL FRONT SEATS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | AMBENT LIGHTING | 360 BACKUP CAMERA | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MASSAGE FUNCTION | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | VIRTUAL COCKPIT | DRIVER ASSISTANT PLUS | GESTURE CONTROL | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHTS | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2022 BMW X6 M Competition is BMW's latest addition to their endless pursuit of performance and their obsession with passenger luxury. This BMW X6 M comes fully loaded with BMW's coveted M Performance Package and is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 that makes 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
This BMW X6 M Competition features a Donington Grey Metallic exterior colour with a very stylish Black/Midrand Beige Two-Tone Full Merino/Alcantara interior and Aluminum Crossline interior trim. Drivers can also experience many of BMW's offerings such as the Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, Ventilated and Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof and more.
Let's not forget passenger safety as the BMW X6 M provides many features that can help with a safe and enjoyable ride such as Navigation with Virtual Cockpit, Backup Camera for tight situations, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Traction/Stability Control, Security, Drivers Assistance Technology, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Speed Limit Info, Active Head Restraints and Rear Collision Prevention.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
