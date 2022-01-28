$139,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2022 Cadillac Escalade
LUXURY, 420 HP, 7 PASS, KEYLESS, WIFI, 360 CAMS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$139,800
- Listing ID: 8232123
- Stock #: PC7836
- VIN: 1GYS4AKLXNR114742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 900 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 ESCALADE LUXURY | 6.2 LITER V8 | 420 HP | 7 PASSENGER | HILL START ASSIST | INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION | PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSION | ASSIST STEPS | HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE | HITCH GUIDANCE | RAIN SENSE WIPER | INTELLIBEAM | KEYLESS ACCESS | CADILLAC SMART SYSTEM | LANE KEEP ASSIST | FRONT PARK ASSIST | ADAPTIVE REMOTE START | HEATED STEERING PUSH TO START | HEATED SECOND ROW SEATS | MEMORY PACKAGE | POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | 12 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEAT | 38" CURVED OLED DISPLAY | CADILLAC OLED INFOTAINMENT | VOICE RECOGNITION | BLUETOOTH | PERSONALIZED PROFILES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMAZON ALEXA | HD RADIO | SIRIUS XM | AKG STUDIO 19 SPEAKER SYSTEM | WIFI HOTSPOT | HD SURROUND VISION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade luxury is a generational icon of the American luxury SUV segment, which comes with an updated bold new look with new innovative technologies and extraordinary design. Equipped with a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, pushing 420HP through an automatic suspension, you will always have enough power in any scenario. This model comes in sleek black exterior colour and 22" 12-Spoke alloy wheels and luxury brown interior. The Rear row also has the Captain Chairs for a better feel and comfort.
One of the biggest changes in the fifth-generation Escalade is the curved OLED, display. This is a massive 38-inch (on the diagonal) screen that replaces the traditional instrument clusters. Beautifully integrated into the dashboard and wrapping around the driver, the industry's first curved OLED display has twice the pixel density of a 4K TV. This leading-edge technology consists of three distinct screens, including a driver information centre, a cluster display behind the steering wheel and an infotainment screen.
The augmented reality Enable Navigation System is the new viewing mode that projects a live street view in front of the vehicle onto the cluster display with turn indicators and another directional information overload on the scene. You'll enjoy the guidance of its innovative Navigation System, as well as Rear Camera Mirror and Park Assist for parking in tight spots. Your passengers will enjoy the Heated/Vented front Seats for maximum comfort (Power/Memory) and of course the advanced Climate Control which delivers cleaner and fresher air, eliminates odors and provides higher air quality.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is
Vehicle Features
