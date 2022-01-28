Menu
2022 Cadillac Escalade

900 KM

Details Description Features

$139,800

+ tax & licensing
$139,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2022 Cadillac Escalade

2022 Cadillac Escalade

LUXURY, 420 HP, 7 PASS, KEYLESS, WIFI, 360 CAMS

2022 Cadillac Escalade

LUXURY, 420 HP, 7 PASS, KEYLESS, WIFI, 360 CAMS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$139,800

+ taxes & licensing

900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8232123
  Stock #: PC7836
  VIN: 1GYS4AKLXNR114742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7836
  • Mileage 900 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 ESCALADE LUXURY | 6.2 LITER V8 | 420 HP | 7 PASSENGER | HILL START ASSIST | INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION | PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSION | ASSIST STEPS | HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE | HITCH GUIDANCE | RAIN SENSE WIPER | INTELLIBEAM | KEYLESS ACCESS | CADILLAC SMART SYSTEM | LANE KEEP ASSIST | FRONT PARK ASSIST | ADAPTIVE REMOTE START | HEATED STEERING PUSH TO START | HEATED SECOND ROW SEATS | MEMORY PACKAGE | POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | 12 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEAT | 38" CURVED OLED DISPLAY | CADILLAC OLED INFOTAINMENT | VOICE RECOGNITION | BLUETOOTH | PERSONALIZED PROFILES | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMAZON ALEXA | HD RADIO | SIRIUS XM | AKG STUDIO 19 SPEAKER SYSTEM | WIFI HOTSPOT | HD SURROUND VISION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2022 Cadillac Escalade luxury is a generational icon of the American luxury SUV segment, which comes with an updated bold new look with new innovative technologies and extraordinary design. Equipped with a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, pushing 420HP through an automatic suspension, you will always have enough power in any scenario. This model comes in sleek black exterior colour and 22" 12-Spoke alloy wheels and luxury brown interior. The Rear row also has the Captain Chairs for a better feel and comfort.







One of the biggest changes in the fifth-generation Escalade is the curved OLED, display. This is a massive 38-inch (on the diagonal) screen that replaces the traditional instrument clusters. Beautifully integrated into the dashboard and wrapping around the driver, the industry's first curved OLED display has twice the pixel density of a 4K TV. This leading-edge technology consists of three distinct screens, including a driver information centre, a cluster display behind the steering wheel and an infotainment screen.







The augmented reality Enable Navigation System is the new viewing mode that projects a live street view in front of the vehicle onto the cluster display with turn indicators and another directional information overload on the scene. You'll enjoy the guidance of its innovative Navigation System, as well as Rear Camera Mirror and Park Assist for parking in tight spots. Your passengers will enjoy the Heated/Vented front Seats for maximum comfort (Power/Memory) and of course the advanced Climate Control which delivers cleaner and fresher air, eliminates odors and provides higher air quality.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Trailer Hitch
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters
Tow/Haul Mode
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Rear
Split
Wood
Third Row
2
STEERING WHEEL
Dual
Trunk release
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
12
trailer stability control
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Rear seat type: bucket
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Limited slip differential: rear
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
4WD selector: electronic
Running boards: step
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake width: 1.18
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear struts
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Shift knob trim: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.5
Headlights: LED
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Door handle color: aluminum
Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
Window trim: aluminum
Rear brake width: 0.79
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Total speakers: 18
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Alternator: 220 amps
Battery: heavy duty
Window defogger: rear
Running board color: black
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Axle ratio: 3.23
Grille color: aluminum
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Armrests: rear outboard seats
Front airbags: center
Wheels: chrome alloy
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Check rear seat reminder
Steering ratio: 16.8
Body side moldings: aluminum
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Pedestrian Detection
Wireless charging station: front
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
with washer
Google search
self-leveling
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
app marketplace integration
voice guided directions
independently controlled
power return
front pedestrian
vibrating driver seat
maintenance-free
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
Premium brand: AKG
115V rear
Infotainment: Cadillac Infotainment System
Infotainment screen size: 16.9 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7.2 in. and 14.2 in. (dual)
Rear pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection
Navigation system: augmented reality

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

