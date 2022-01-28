2022 Cadillac Escalade

$139,800 + taxes & licensing 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8232123

8232123 Stock #: PC7836

PC7836 VIN: 1GYS4AKLXNR114742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Raven

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7836

Mileage 900 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Air filtration Sunglasses holder Exterior Trailer Hitch Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Active grille shutters Mechanical Tow/Haul Mode Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Additional Features Rear Split Wood Third Row 2 STEERING WHEEL Dual Trunk release digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate 12 trailer stability control door pockets Auxiliary Oil Cooler integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Radio: AM/FM range power folding Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Front struts Rear seat type: bucket Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Limited slip differential: rear Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 4WD selector: electronic Running boards: step Rear seat: heated Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Internet radio app: Pandora Front brake width: 1.18 Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Rear struts Laminated glass: acoustic Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Shift knob trim: chrome Rear air conditioning zones: single Front brake diameter: 13.5 Headlights: LED Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Door handle color: aluminum Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum Window trim: aluminum Rear brake width: 0.79 Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms Battery rating: 800 CCA Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Total speakers: 18 Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Phone: voice operated Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: flat variable intermittent Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting Alternator: 220 amps Battery: heavy duty Window defogger: rear Running board color: black Trailer wiring: 7-pin Footwell lights: color-adjustable Axle ratio: 3.23 Grille color: aluminum Warnings and reminders: low battery Armrests: rear outboard seats Front airbags: center Wheels: chrome alloy Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Check rear seat reminder Steering ratio: 16.8 Body side moldings: aluminum Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: maintenance status Pedestrian Detection Wireless charging station: front Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off visual warning height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer safety reverse with washer Google search self-leveling with read function low oil level auto-locking app marketplace integration voice guided directions independently controlled power return front pedestrian vibrating driver seat maintenance-free Wireless Apple CarPlay Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: chrome Navigation data: real time traffic Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto Premium brand: AKG 115V rear Infotainment: Cadillac Infotainment System Infotainment screen size: 16.9 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7.2 in. and 14.2 in. (dual) Rear pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection Navigation system: augmented reality

