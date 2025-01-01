Menu
Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!POWER GROUP - 4X4 - 2500 - REVERSE CAMERA - 6.6L - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

2022 Chevrolet 2500HD

78,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet 2500HD

4X4*POWER GROUP*REV-CAM*PICTURES COMING SOON!!

12781586

2022 Chevrolet 2500HD

4X4*POWER GROUP*REV-CAM*PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GC4YLE70N1204827

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

POWER GROUP - 4X4 - 2500 - REVERSE CAMERA - 6.6L - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Weston Motors Inc.

647-492-5463

2022 Chevrolet 2500HD