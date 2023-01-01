2022 Chevrolet Corvette

$122,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 0 1 6 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9443

Mileage 6,016 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Exterior Run flat tires Additional Features Rear SURROUND SOUND Trunk release 8 digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip PERFORMANCE Auxiliary Oil Cooler Front integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Parking sensors: rear range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Limited slip differential: rear Gauge: oil pressure Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear suspension type: short and long arm Satellite communications: OnStar Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake width: 1.18 Painted brake calipers Rear brake diameter: 13.3 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Rear struts Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Headlights: LED Door handle color: black Rear brake width: 1.02 Programmable safety key Axle ratio: 3.55 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 15.7 Mid-mounted engine Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in. Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated voice operated 12V front element Google search with read function low oil level auto-locking in dash app marketplace integration voice guided directions rear bulkhead Wireless Apple CarPlay Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto Exhaust tip color: stainless steel USB front USB-C front Rear trunk/liftgate: soft close Smart device app compatibility: myChevrolet with Connected Access Wi-Fi: hotspot

