Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY C8.R CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION | #805 OF 1,000 | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 3LT | CONVERTIBLE | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE WITH MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | CARBON FIBER TRIM | COMPETITION SPORT BUCKET SEATS | FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES WITH YELLOW BREMBO CALIPERS | ELECTRONIC LSD | FRONT SPLITTER | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | POWER SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX This 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray bears the prestigious serial number 805 out of a limited production run of 1,000 IMSA GTLM C8.R Championship Edition convertibles crafted for 2022, making it a standout among its peers. The presence of the distinctive C8.R plaque nestled between the seats serves as a testament to its extraordinary pedigree. Under its sleek exterior lies the formidable 6.2L LT2 V8 engine, a powerhouse generating an impressive 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, thanks to the inclusion of the Z51 Performance Package. This rendition of the Corvette Stingray Convertible is primed for exhilarating drives. Dressed in a striking Hypersonic Gray Metallic hue with vibrant Yellow Stripes, complemented by Yellow Z51 Performance Brembo brake calipers and stylish Black 19-inch front and 20-inch rear Five Trident Aluminum wheels, this C8.R Championship Edition Corvette Stingray boasts an unmistakable visual appeal. Inside, the ambiance is equally captivating with a Two-Tone Gray over Yellow interior, featuring Competition Sport bucket seats, a Suede Steering Wheel, and meticulous Yellow Stitching details throughout. Elevating the driving experience further is the inclusion of the 3LT options package, which brings a suite of luxurious amenities such as the Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Interior Package, and an array of advanced technology including a Bose Performance Series 14-speaker Sound System, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Navigation, and a convenient Head-Up Display (HUD). Additionally, comfort and convenience features like Heated and Vented seats with power bolster and lumbar support, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging, and more are seamlessly integrated. Crucially, the Z51 performance package enhances the Corvettes capabilities, delivering optimal performance. It encompasses Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, a Performance Exhaust system for a slight power boost, Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), aerodynamic enhancements in the form of Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, top-notch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires, and a robust Heavy-Duty Cooling System, ensuring superior handling and exhilarating driving dynamics. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

987 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY,C8R CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION,805 OF 1000,Z51

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY,C8R CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION,805 OF 1000,Z51

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
987KM
Used
VIN 1G1YC3D45N5108545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hypersonic Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sky Cool Gray/Strike Yellow
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC10093
  • Mileage 987 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY C8.R CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION | #805 OF 1,000 | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 3LT | CONVERTIBLE | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE WITH MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | CARBON FIBER TRIM | COMPETITION SPORT BUCKET SEATS | FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES WITH YELLOW BREMBO CALIPERS | ELECTRONIC LSD | FRONT SPLITTER | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | POWER SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray bears the prestigious serial number 805 out of a limited production run of 1,000 IMSA GTLM C8.R Championship Edition convertibles crafted for 2022, making it a standout among its peers. The presence of the distinctive C8.R plaque nestled between the seats serves as a testament to its extraordinary pedigree.







Under its sleek exterior lies the formidable 6.2L LT2 V8 engine, a powerhouse generating an impressive 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, thanks to the inclusion of the Z51 Performance Package. This rendition of the Corvette Stingray Convertible is primed for exhilarating drives.







Dressed in a striking Hypersonic Gray Metallic hue with vibrant Yellow Stripes, complemented by Yellow Z51 Performance Brembo brake calipers and stylish Black 19-inch front and 20-inch rear Five Trident Aluminum wheels, this C8.R Championship Edition Corvette Stingray boasts an unmistakable visual appeal. Inside, the ambiance is equally captivating with a Two-Tone Gray over Yellow interior, featuring Competition Sport bucket seats, a Suede Steering Wheel, and meticulous Yellow Stitching details throughout.







Elevating the driving experience further is the inclusion of the 3LT options package, which brings a suite of luxurious amenities such as the Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Interior Package, and an array of advanced technology including a Bose Performance Series 14-speaker Sound System, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Navigation, and a convenient Head-Up Display (HUD). Additionally, comfort and convenience features like Heated and Vented seats with power bolster and lumbar support, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging, and more are seamlessly integrated.







Crucially, the Z51 performance package enhances the Corvette's capabilities, delivering optimal performance. It encompasses Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, a Performance Exhaust system for a slight power boost, Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), aerodynamic enhancements in the form of Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, top-notch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires, and a robust Heavy-Duty Cooling System, ensuring superior handling and exhilarating driving dynamics.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Door handle color: black
Rear brake width: 1.02
Programmable safety key
Axle ratio: 3.55
Cross traffic alert: rear
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.7
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Headliner trim: faux suede
Interior accents: faux suede
Rear trunk/liftgate: soft close
Smart device app compatibility: myChevrolet with Connected Access
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Cupholders: covered / front
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB front / USB-C front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming / camera-based
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / in dash / rear bulkhead
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / app marketplace integration / driving performance
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top / remote operation
Camera system: front / rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Tire type: all season / performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette STINGRAY,3LT,MANUAL,V8,455HP,HUD,MEMORY PKG for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Chevrolet Corvette STINGRAY,3LT,MANUAL,V8,455HP,HUD,MEMORY PKG 44,453 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q7 3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV,S-LINE,360CAM,B&0 SYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Audi Q7 3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV,S-LINE,360CAM,B&0 SYS 94,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac Escalade SPORT PLATINUM,ONYX PKG,SUPER CRUISE for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Cadillac Escalade SPORT PLATINUM,ONYX PKG,SUPER CRUISE 45,499 KM $109,526 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Corvette