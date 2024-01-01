$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hypersonic Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Sky Cool Gray/Strike Yellow
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC10093
- Mileage 987 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY C8.R CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION | #805 OF 1,000 | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 3LT | CONVERTIBLE | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE WITH MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL | CARBON FIBER TRIM | COMPETITION SPORT BUCKET SEATS | FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES WITH YELLOW BREMBO CALIPERS | ELECTRONIC LSD | FRONT SPLITTER | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | HD FRONT CAMERA (CURB VIEW) | POWER SEATS | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | REAR PARK ASSIST | HEATED SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray bears the prestigious serial number 805 out of a limited production run of 1,000 IMSA GTLM C8.R Championship Edition convertibles crafted for 2022, making it a standout among its peers. The presence of the distinctive C8.R plaque nestled between the seats serves as a testament to its extraordinary pedigree.
Under its sleek exterior lies the formidable 6.2L LT2 V8 engine, a powerhouse generating an impressive 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, thanks to the inclusion of the Z51 Performance Package. This rendition of the Corvette Stingray Convertible is primed for exhilarating drives.
Dressed in a striking Hypersonic Gray Metallic hue with vibrant Yellow Stripes, complemented by Yellow Z51 Performance Brembo brake calipers and stylish Black 19-inch front and 20-inch rear Five Trident Aluminum wheels, this C8.R Championship Edition Corvette Stingray boasts an unmistakable visual appeal. Inside, the ambiance is equally captivating with a Two-Tone Gray over Yellow interior, featuring Competition Sport bucket seats, a Suede Steering Wheel, and meticulous Yellow Stitching details throughout.
Elevating the driving experience further is the inclusion of the 3LT options package, which brings a suite of luxurious amenities such as the Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Interior Package, and an array of advanced technology including a Bose Performance Series 14-speaker Sound System, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Navigation, and a convenient Head-Up Display (HUD). Additionally, comfort and convenience features like Heated and Vented seats with power bolster and lumbar support, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging, and more are seamlessly integrated.
Crucially, the Z51 performance package enhances the Corvette's capabilities, delivering optimal performance. It encompasses Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, a Performance Exhaust system for a slight power boost, Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), aerodynamic enhancements in the form of Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, top-notch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires, and a robust Heavy-Duty Cooling System, ensuring superior handling and exhilarating driving dynamics.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the
Vehicle Features
