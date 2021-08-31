+ taxes & licensing
2022 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | 6.2 LITRE V8 | 495HP | ADRENALINE RED MULAN LEATHER | GT1 BUCKET SEATS | PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTRY | REARVIEW CAMERA | PUSH BUTTON START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
After years of waiting for the mid-engine Corvette to make its debut, As the C8 it offers the same impressive performance, the same 495-hp V-8 engine, and the same affordable base price. The Corvette's two-seat cabin is spacious and comfortable for full-size adults. Beyond its spectacular performance, Chevy's engineers made the ride supple enough for daily commuting and cross-country road trips while still being perfect track day car. Cargo space large and golf clubs still fit in the back, and the front trunk (frunk) offers a deep well that'll easily hold a carry-on suitcase.
This model comes in a beautiful Black Exterior Colour and th interior is wrapped in Adrenaline Red Mulan Leather. Chevrolet has added a few standard features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Corvette offers a removable manual hardtop even in the Coupe Version.
Although the engine is in a new location now behind the passenger compartment instead of in front of itit remains a 6.2-liter V-8, albeit one making 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic (a Corvette first) is the sole transmission. It is controlled either by a push-button gear selector on the center console or by using two large steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. With a zero-to-60-mph time of 2.8 seconds and the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds at 122 mph. Braking distance of 149 feet from 70 mph and recorded 1.03 g's on the skidpad. Even in base form, however, the new Corvette is capable of heroic handling and delivers big thrills on both road and track.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
