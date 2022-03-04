2022 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8562197

8562197 Stock #: PC8132

PC8132 VIN: 1G1YB2D42N5115501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8132

Mileage 27 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Retained Accessory Power Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Comfort HEATED Exterior Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 2 STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release 8 digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Run flat tires Lumbar Auxiliary Oil Cooler Interior Motion Sensor Front integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Parking sensors: rear range power folding Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Gauge: oil pressure Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Cupholders: covered Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear suspension type: short and long arm Satellite communications: OnStar Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Total speakers: 12 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake width: 1.18 Painted brake calipers Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Navigation system: touch screen display Battery: maintenance-free Camera system: front Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Power windows: safety reverse Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Headlights: LED Rear brake width: 1.02 Programmable safety key Axle ratio: 3.55 Cross traffic alert: rear Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 15.7 Mid-mounted engine Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in. weather Wireless charging station: front Ventilated Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated element Google search with read function low oil level auto-locking in dash app marketplace integration driving performance voice guided directions anti-tow sensor camera-based Wireless Apple CarPlay Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto

