2022 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Coupe, 490HP, 6.2L V8, GT1 SEATS, CARPLAY
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8130
- Mileage 1,598 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY COUPE | 6.2L LT2 V8 | 490HP | DCT | 1LT | GT1 BUCKET SEATS | CARBON FLASH BADGE PACKAGE | CARBON FLASH EXTERIOR ACCENTS | FRONT SPLITTER | LOW-PROFILE REAR SPOILER | NAVIGATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS | REVERSE CAMERA | JET BLACK INTERIOR | POWER SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM 10-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING | CLEAN CARFAX
Powered by the Legendary 6.2L LT2 V8 which makes 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque and mated to an 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, this Corvette Stingray is ready to cruise!
This C8 Corvette Stingray features an Arctic White exterior colour with Carbon Flash exterior accents, 19" front and 20" rear Carbon Flash painted wheels with Machined Edge and Black brake calipers. The interior features Jet Black Mulan leather GT1 bucket seats with Jet Black / Aluminum interior trim, Black leather Multifunction Steering wheel and White contrast stitching throughout. This model is also equipped with Carbon Flash low-profile rear spoiler, front splitter and side mirrors from the factory.
Stand-out Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors with turn signal indicator, HD Rear Vision camera, Gauge Cluster / 12-inch diagonal colour driver Information Display, Chevrolet Infotainment System, Theatre dimming lighting, GT1 Bucket Seats, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio, voice, cruise, phone and gauge controls, Drive Mode selector and so much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
