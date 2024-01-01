Menu
<p>Get ready to experience the smooth ride and stylish design of a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT, now available at The Car Rental Place! This pristine white sedan boasts a sleek exterior, a luxurious black interior, and a powerful 4cly. engine that delivers a satisfying driving experience. With only 33,100km on the odometer, this Malibu LT is practically brand new, offering you the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and technology.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy a range of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The Malibu LT features a spacious cabin with comfortable bucket seats, a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, and a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Malibu LT truly shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start your engine with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Experience the luxury of power windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats, allowing you to adjust your comfort with ease.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to seamlessly access your favorite apps and make hands-free calls.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with confidence and added safety with the rearview camera that provides a clear view of your surroundings when reversing.</li><li><strong>Balance of Factory Warranty:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing that this Malibu LT comes with the balance of its factory warranty, ensuring youre protected for years to come.</li><li><strong>Try Before You</strong> Buy!: You can rent this vehicle and get the test drive you need to make the Right Choice!</li></ul><p>Original Owner, No accidents, Serviced at every 5000km intervals, ex-rental, Safety Certified, 416-787-0209</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

33,100 KM

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
33,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST6NF199228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,100 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

1ZD69

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

