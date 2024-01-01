$25,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,100 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the smooth ride and stylish design of a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT, now available at The Car Rental Place! This pristine white sedan boasts a sleek exterior, a luxurious black interior, and a powerful 4cly. engine that delivers a satisfying driving experience. With only 33,100km on the odometer, this Malibu LT is practically brand new, offering you the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and technology.
Step inside and enjoy a range of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The Malibu LT features a spacious cabin with comfortable bucket seats, a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, and a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are five features that make this Malibu LT truly shine:
- Push Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start your engine with the push of a button.
- Power Everything: Experience the luxury of power windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats, allowing you to adjust your comfort with ease.
- Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth: Stay connected and entertained with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to seamlessly access your favorite apps and make hands-free calls.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence and added safety with the rearview camera that provides a clear view of your surroundings when reversing.
- Balance of Factory Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind knowing that this Malibu LT comes with the balance of its factory warranty, ensuring you're protected for years to come.
- Try Before You Buy!: You can rent this vehicle and get the test drive you need to make the Right Choice!
Original Owner, No accidents, Serviced at every 5000km intervals, ex-rental, Safety Certified, 416-787-0209
+ taxes & licensing
