NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display, 12V Outlet, Apple CarPlay and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 65344

2022 Chevrolet Spark

26,000 KM

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark

LS w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

12905531

2022 Chevrolet Spark

LS w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,000KM
VIN KL8CA6SA1NC011283

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 65344
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Rear View Camera

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music

