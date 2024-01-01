$31,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,850KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG1NR133738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 83,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan, 3.6L V6, 9 spd Automatic Transmission. Black Cloth Seats, STOW AND GO SEATS, One Owner, ex-rental, No Accidents, You can rent this van for a day or a week and get the test drive you need to make the right choice.
Vehicle Features
Packages
27E
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan