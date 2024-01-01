Menu
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan, 3.6L V6, 9 spd Automatic Transmission. Black Cloth Seats, STOW AND GO SEATS, One Owner, ex-rental, No Accidents, You can rent this van for a day or a week and get the test drive you need to make the right choice.

83,850 KM

Details Description Features

SXT

SXT

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
83,850KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG1NR133738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 83,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan, 3.6L V6, 9 spd Automatic Transmission. Black Cloth Seats, STOW AND GO SEATS, One Owner, ex-rental, No Accidents, You can rent this van for a day or a week and get the test drive you need to make the right choice. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

27E

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan