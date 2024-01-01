Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #66B as of 06/21/2024.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

33,964 KM

$48,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited w/ S Appearance Pkg & Rear Seat Entertainment w/ Uconnect 5, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around View Monitor

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited w/ S Appearance Pkg & Rear Seat Entertainment w/ Uconnect 5, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around View Monitor

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,964KM
VIN 2C4RC1S7XNR180213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
Around View Monitor
USB Ports
Power Windows & Door Locks
UCONNECT 5
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
auto high beam control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind-Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross-Path Detection
Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist
Tri-Zone A/C
10.1" TouchScreen
LED Automatic Headlights
Keyless Enter ’n Go w/ Proximity Entry
Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning w/ Active Braking
Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Chrysler Pacifica