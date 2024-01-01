Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Uconnect 4C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Dodge Charger include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Uconnect 4C<br>Push Button Start<br>Rearview Camera<br>8.4 Display<br>Proximity Keyless Entry<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34730

2022 Dodge Charger

55,750 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Dodge Charger

GT AWD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Dodge Charger

GT AWD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11621793
  2. 11621793
  3. 11621793
  4. 11621793
  5. 11621793
  6. 11621793
  7. 11621793
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,750KM
VIN 2C3CDXMG0NH163515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,750 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Uconnect 4C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Dodge Charger include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C
Uconnect 4C
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
8.4" Display
Proximity Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34730

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Front Seats

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

HID Headlamps

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
LED Fog Lights
Proximity Keyless Entry
Nappa Leather Seats
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.4" Display
Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
7" In Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD w/CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD w/CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam 102,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, Rearview Camera, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, Rearview Camera, A/C 66,968 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 42,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Dodge Charger