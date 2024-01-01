$38,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
GT AWD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C
2022 Dodge Charger
GT AWD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,750KM
VIN 2C3CDXMG0NH163515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 55,750 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Uconnect 4C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Dodge Charger include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C
Uconnect 4C
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
8.4" Display
Proximity Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34730
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Exterior
HID Headlamps
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
LED Fog Lights
Proximity Keyless Entry
Nappa Leather Seats
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.4" Display
Auto Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
7" In Cluster Display
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
