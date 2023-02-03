Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Dodge Durango

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Dodge Durango

2022 Dodge Durango

R/T w/ UConnect 5, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Dodge Durango

R/T w/ UConnect 5, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10225167
  2. 10225167
  3. 10225167
  4. 10225167
  5. 10225167
  6. 10225167
  7. 10225167
  8. 10225167
  9. 10225167
  10. 10225167
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
16,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225167
  • Stock #: 20248
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT6NC226638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #20A as of 03/02/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Enhanced accident response system
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Advanced Brake Assist
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
UCONNECT 5
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Collision Warning w/ Active Braking
Captain 2nd Row Seats
Trrailer Sway Control
10.1" Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 44,493 KM
$35,490 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 91,498 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT w...
 66,215 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory