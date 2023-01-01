$529,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo
710HP, TWIN TURBO V8, CARBON EXT & INT TRIM, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10090476
- Stock #: PC9359
- VIN: ZFF92LLA4N0275872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco Avus
- Interior Colour Rosso Ferrari
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 6,061 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 FERRARI F8 TRIBUTO | 3.9L V8 | 710HP | TURBOCHARGED | RWD | APPLE CARPLAY | CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR TRIM | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | MODE SUSPENSION | SPORT EXHAUST PIPES | KEYLESS ENTRY | DIGITAL DASH | NAVIGATION | PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH START ENGINE | EXTENDED FULL RED ALCANTARA INTERIOR | VALET FUNCTION | POWER BUCKET SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Experience the embodiment of automotive excellence with the exceptional 2022 Ferrari F8. This legendary supercar merges breathtaking performance, cutting-edge technology, and iconic Italian design into one unforgettable package. Prepare to be captivated by its roaring engine, precise handling, and striking aesthetics as you embark on an exhilarating journey behind the wheel of this remarkable machine.
The heart of the 2022 Ferrari F8 beats with a 3.9-liter Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine, unleashing a jaw-dropping 710 horsepower. Its lightning-fast acceleration and exhilarating top speed set new benchmarks for performance. Prepare to be thrilled as you unleash the raw power and experience the symphony of its engine note echoing through your senses.
The Ferrari F8's design is a testament to Italian automotive artistry. Its aerodynamic lines, sculpted bodywork, and aggressive stance make an indelible impression wherever it goes. From the iconic prancing horse logo to the sleek curves that seamlessly blend form and function, the F8 stands as a symbol of timeless design and impeccable craftsmanship.
Step inside the Ferrari F8's driver-centric cockpit and be enveloped in a world designed for driving enthusiasts. The interior showcases a harmonious blend of premium materials, ergonomic design, and cutting-edge technology. Every detail is meticulously crafted to enhance your connection with the road, offering both comfort and control in equal measure.
Embrace the latest technology that Ferrari has to offer, with an intuitive infotainment system and advanced driver-assistance features that further elevate your driving experience. Immerse yourself in a world where innovation and performance converge, enabling you to push the limits of your driving pleasure.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
