2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo

$529,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 0 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10090476

10090476 Stock #: PC9359

PC9359 VIN: ZFF92LLA4N0275872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bianco Avus

Interior Colour Rosso Ferrari

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Emergency interior trunk release Exterior Tinted Glass Rear fog lights Active grille shutters Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Air filtration Drive mode selector Mechanical Tool Kit Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Additional Features Rear LEATHER Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure low washer fluid digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Active suspension Interior Motion Sensor voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Jack 4 Vehicle immobilizer Parking sensors: rear range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Seatbelt force limiters: front Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Steering wheel trim: alloy Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Power outlet(s): 12V front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Dash trim: leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Door sill trim: aluminum One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Floor material: carpet Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Front seat type: sport bucket Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Wheels: aluminum Rear brake width: 1.26 Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Vanity mirrors: passenger Interior accents: aluminum Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Hard drive: 30GB Foot pedal trim: aluminum Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Spare tire kit: inflator kit Headlights: LED Premium brakes: Brembo Impact sensor: fuel cut-off Camera system: rear multi-view Electronic messaging assistance: with read function RAIN SENSING Front brake diameter: 15.7 Mid-mounted engine Front brake width: 1.5 Window defogger: rear Rear spoiler: decklid LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone maintenance due voice operated element tire sealant low battery GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. (dual) Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.