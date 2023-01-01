Menu
2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo

6,061 KM

Details Description Features

$529,800

+ tax & licensing
$529,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo

2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo

710HP, TWIN TURBO V8, CARBON EXT & INT TRIM, NAV

2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo

710HP, TWIN TURBO V8, CARBON EXT & INT TRIM, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$529,800

+ taxes & licensing

6,061KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10090476
  • Stock #: PC9359
  • VIN: ZFF92LLA4N0275872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco Avus
  • Interior Colour Rosso Ferrari
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9359
  • Mileage 6,061 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 FERRARI F8 TRIBUTO | 3.9L V8 | 710HP | TURBOCHARGED | RWD | APPLE CARPLAY | CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR TRIM | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | MODE SUSPENSION | SPORT EXHAUST PIPES | KEYLESS ENTRY | DIGITAL DASH | NAVIGATION | PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH START ENGINE | EXTENDED FULL RED ALCANTARA INTERIOR | VALET FUNCTION | POWER BUCKET SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Experience the embodiment of automotive excellence with the exceptional 2022 Ferrari F8. This legendary supercar merges breathtaking performance, cutting-edge technology, and iconic Italian design into one unforgettable package. Prepare to be captivated by its roaring engine, precise handling, and striking aesthetics as you embark on an exhilarating journey behind the wheel of this remarkable machine.







The heart of the 2022 Ferrari F8 beats with a 3.9-liter Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine, unleashing a jaw-dropping 710 horsepower. Its lightning-fast acceleration and exhilarating top speed set new benchmarks for performance. Prepare to be thrilled as you unleash the raw power and experience the symphony of its engine note echoing through your senses.







The Ferrari F8's design is a testament to Italian automotive artistry. Its aerodynamic lines, sculpted bodywork, and aggressive stance make an indelible impression wherever it goes. From the iconic prancing horse logo to the sleek curves that seamlessly blend form and function, the F8 stands as a symbol of timeless design and impeccable craftsmanship.







Step inside the Ferrari F8's driver-centric cockpit and be enveloped in a world designed for driving enthusiasts. The interior showcases a harmonious blend of premium materials, ergonomic design, and cutting-edge technology. Every detail is meticulously crafted to enhance your connection with the road, offering both comfort and control in equal measure.







Embrace the latest technology that Ferrari has to offer, with an intuitive infotainment system and advanced driver-assistance features that further elevate your driving experience. Immerse yourself in a world where innovation and performance converge, enabling you to push the limits of your driving pleasure.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Active grille shutters

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Additional Features

Rear
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Active suspension
Interior Motion Sensor
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Door sill trim: aluminum
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front seat type: sport bucket
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Wheels: aluminum
Rear brake width: 1.26
Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Vanity mirrors: passenger
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Hard drive: 30GB
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Headlights: LED
Premium brakes: Brembo
Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
Camera system: rear multi-view
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
RAIN SENSING
Front brake diameter: 15.7
Mid-mounted engine
Front brake width: 1.5
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler: decklid
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
maintenance due
voice operated
element
tire sealant
low battery
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. (dual)
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

