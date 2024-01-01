$33,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks w/ SYNC3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,358KM
VIN 3FMCR9C68NRD68761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 40,358 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Reverse Camera System, Pre-Collision Assist, Daytime Running Lights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport include:
Reverse Camera System
Pre-Collision Assist
Daytime Running Lights
Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
LED Headlights
LED Taillights
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32938
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
110V outlet
Ambient Lighting
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Power Points
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Taillights
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
Hill start assist
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control
Convenience
Remote Vehicle Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM
Power Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
AUTO HIGH BEAM
B&O premium audio system
Pre-collision assist
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
647-559-3297
