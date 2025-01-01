$34,890+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,856KM
VIN 3FMCR9D9XNRD71251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 57625
- Mileage 14,856 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport include:
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 57625
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2022 Ford Bronco Sport