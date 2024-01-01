Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Power Side Mirrors , Power Front Seats, B&O Premium Audio System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Ford Escape include:<br> <br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Power Front Seats<br>B&O Premium Audio System<br>12V Outlets<br>Panoramic Moonroof<br>Speed Sign Recognition System<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Wireless Charger<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41992

2022 Ford Escape

52,973 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD w/ SYNC 3, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
12045634

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD w/ SYNC 3, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,973KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ0NUB04501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,973 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Power Side Mirrors , Power Front Seats, B&O Premium Audio System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Ford Escape include:

Power Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
B&O Premium Audio System
12V Outlets
Panoramic Moonroof
Speed Sign Recognition System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41992

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
SYNC 3
Power Side Mirrors
B&O premium audio system
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Driver alert system
12V Outlets
Grade Assist
Speed Sign Recognition System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 80,000 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Camry HYBRID XSE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota Camry HYBRID XSE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 22,426 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 28,624 KM $45,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape