$22,290+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Escape
SE
2022 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,290
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
80,500KM
VIN 1FMCU9G64NUA52498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 108565
- Mileage 80,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Selectable Terrain Modes
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$22,290
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Ford Escape