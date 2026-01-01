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2022 Ford Escape

80,500 KM

Details Features

$22,290

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14235119

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,290

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,500KM
VIN 1FMCU9G64NUA52498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 108565
  • Mileage 80,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Selectable Terrain Modes
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$22,290

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Ford Escape