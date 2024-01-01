Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Start/Stop , Blind Spot Assist , Auto Headlights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Ford F-150 include:<br> <br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Blind Spot Assist<br>Auto Headlights<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Navigation<br>Rearview Camera<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41036

2022 Ford F-150

66,679 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
12035341

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
66,679KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB4NFA76233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 41036
  • Mileage 66,679 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Start/Stop , Blind Spot Assist , Auto Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Ford F-150 include:

Auto Start/Stop
Blind Spot Assist
Auto Headlights
Power Side Mirrors
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41036

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry
USB Port 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

647-559-3297

2022 Ford F-150