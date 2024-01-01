$44,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,679KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB4NFA76233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 41036
- Mileage 66,679 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Start/Stop , Blind Spot Assist , Auto Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Ford F-150 include:
Auto Start/Stop
Blind Spot Assist
Auto Headlights
Power Side Mirrors
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41036
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Lane Assist
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry
USB Port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
