$53,990+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCrew 6 1/2 ft 4x4 w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCrew 6 1/2 ft 4x4 w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,406KM
VIN 1FTFW1E81NKD71113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 56076
- Mileage 79,406 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Driver Seat Memory System, Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Seat Memory System
Android Auto
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Premium Sound System
Parking Sensors
Front Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
12V Outlet
Front View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Driver Attention Alert
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting
Climate Control
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Bluetooth Music
Remote Start
Wireless Charging
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise Control
Rear Heated Seats
Power Passenger Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 56076
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2022 Ford F-150