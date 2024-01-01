Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Points , Daytime Running Lights, Auto Headlights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Ford Maverick include:<br> <br>Power Points<br>Daytime Running Lights<br>Auto Headlights<br>Power Tailgate<br>Cruise Control<br>8 Touchscreen<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34471

2022 Ford MAVERICK

32,592 KM

Details Description Features

$33,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11613153
  2. 11613153
  3. 11613153
  4. 11613153
  5. 11613153
  6. 11613153
  7. 11613153
  8. 11613153
  9. 11613153
  10. 11613153
  11. 11613153
  12. 11613153
  13. 11613153
  14. 11613153
  15. 11613153
  16. 11613153
  17. 11613153
  18. 11613153
  19. 11613153
  20. 11613153
  21. 11613153
  22. 11613153
  23. 11613153
  24. 11613153
  25. 11613153
  26. 11613153
  27. 11613153
  28. 11613153
  29. 11613153
  30. 11613153
  31. 11613153
  32. 11613153
  33. 11613153
  34. 11613153
  35. 11613153
  36. 11613153
  37. 11613153
  38. 11613153
  39. 11613153
  40. 11613153
  41. 11613153
  42. 11613153
  43. 11613153
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,592KM
VIN 3FTTW8E38NRA19805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34471
  • Mileage 32,592 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Points , Daytime Running Lights, Auto Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Ford Maverick include:

Power Points
Daytime Running Lights
Auto Headlights
Power Tailgate
Cruise Control
8" Touchscreen
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34471

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Power Points

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Tailgate
Auto Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

AUTO HIGH BEAM
8" Touchscreen
PRE COLLISION ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 52,486 KM $31,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 98,000 KM $15,590 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth 109,965 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK