$33,890+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, A/C
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT w/ Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,592KM
VIN 3FTTW8E38NRA19805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34471
- Mileage 32,592 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Points , Daytime Running Lights, Auto Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Ford Maverick include:
Power Points
Daytime Running Lights
Auto Headlights
Power Tailgate
Cruise Control
8" Touchscreen
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34471
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Power Points
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Tailgate
Auto Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
AUTO HIGH BEAM
8" Touchscreen
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$33,890
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK