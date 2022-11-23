Menu
2022 Ford MAVERICK

12,655 KM

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Ford MAVERICK

2022 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat AWD W/ CarPlay, Blind Spot, Back-Up Cam

2022 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat AWD W/ CarPlay, Blind Spot, Back-Up Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

12,655KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15947
  • Mileage 12,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #22C20 as of 09/22/2022.

Vehicle Features

Back-Up Camera
Ambient Lighting
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Push-Button Start
Apple CarPlay
Blind spot warning
Power Tailgate Lock
ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL
Ford Co-Pilot 360
Selectable Drive modes
Pre-Collision Assist W/ Automatic Emergency Braking
Bed Tie-Downs
Enclosed Bed Storage
Flip-Up 2nd Row W/ Under Seat Storage
Rear USB Port
Intelligent Access Key
8" Centre Stack Touchscreen

