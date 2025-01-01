Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 67719

2022 Ford Mustang

33,800 KM

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam

12970632

2022 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,800KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH8N5140383

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 67719
  • Mileage 33,800 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

