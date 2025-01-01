$32,990+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Fastback w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam
2022 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Fastback w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,800KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH8N5140383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 67719
- Mileage 33,800 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing>
2022 Ford Mustang