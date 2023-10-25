Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/25/2023 with an estimated $1630.89 of damage. On which a $164 claim was made.

2022 Honda Accord

12,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11375696
  2. 11375696
  3. 11375696
  4. 11375696
  5. 11375696
  6. 11375696
  7. 11375696
  8. 11375696
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,000KM
VIN 1HGCV2F91NA800115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/25/2023 with an estimated $1630.89 of damage. On which a $164 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic sign recognition

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Head up display
Blind spot information system
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Walk Away Door Lock
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
Power Front Seats W/ Driver Seat Memory
Lane Keeping Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 1,001 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A4 Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around View Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Audi A4 Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around View Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control 78,660 KM $31,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline AWD w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline AWD w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Heated Front Seats 65,500 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Accord