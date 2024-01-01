Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Lane Departure Warning , LED Daytime Running Lights, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid include:<br> <br>Lane Departure Warning<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Road Departure Mitigation<br>Traffic Sing Recognition<br>ECON Mode Button<br>Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37659

2022 Honda Accord

94,000 KM

$32,490

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
94,000KM
VIN 1HGCV3F4XNA800060

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Power Driver's Seat

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Dual Zone A/C

POWER MOONROOF

Front wiper de-icer

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
ECON mode button
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
12V Power Outlets
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Walk Away Door Lock
Proximity key entry
Traffic Sing Recognition

