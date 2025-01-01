Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start , Road Departure Mitigation Setting , Power Moonroof and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Honda Accord include:<br> <br>Push Button Start<br>Road Departure Mitigation Setting<br>Power Moonroof<br>USB Ports<br>12V Outlets<br>Forward Collision Warning Distance<br>Heated Front Seats<br>ECO/Sport Mode<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44017

2022 Honda Accord

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Accord

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12147339

2022 Honda Accord

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,690

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,000KM
VIN 1HGCV1F3XNA801706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start , Road Departure Mitigation Setting , Power Moonroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Honda Accord include:

Push Button Start
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Power Moonroof
USB Ports
12V Outlets
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Heated Front Seats
ECO/Sport Mode

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44017

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Eco/Sport Mode
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
12V Outlets
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Power Driver’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4WD w/ Power Sunroof, Tri Zone A/C, 360 Degree Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4WD w/ Power Sunroof, Tri Zone A/C, 360 Degree Cam 62,000 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 54,355 KM $31,390 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 95,384 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,690

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Accord