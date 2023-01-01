2022 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS 60/40 split folding rear seats WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Convenience Remote Engine Starter Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features Parking Sensors BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM USB port Power Front Seats Blind spot information system Heated Front & Rear Seats Lane Keeping Assist System Traffic sign recognition Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Walk-away door lock Honda Sensing Technologies Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system 9" Display Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start Road Departure Warning Low Speed Braking Control

