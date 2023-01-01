Menu
2022 Honda Civic

35,005 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Hatchback Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10493136
  • Stock #: 22077
  • VIN: 19XFL1H82NE402909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Front and Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start Stop
Powered Front Seats
Proximity Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Power Output
Powered exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

