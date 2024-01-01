Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Honda Sensing Technologies and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic Sedan include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Honda Sensing Technologies<br>Road Departure Warning<br>Lane Keeping Assist System<br>USB Port<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36244

2022 Honda Civic

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11727564
  2. 11727564
  3. 11727564
  4. 11727564
  5. 11727564
  6. 11727564
  7. 11727564
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,000KM
VIN 2HGFE2F51NH126480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Honda Sensing Technologies and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Power Moonroof
Heated Front Seats
Honda Sensing Technologies
Road Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist System
USB Port
Paddle Shifters
Dual-Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36244

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Traffic sign recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Blind spot information system
Dual-Zone A/C
Lane Keeping Assist System
7" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Road Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 20,000 KM $27,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 82,250 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Dual Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry 98,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic