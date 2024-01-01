$30,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
SI Sedan SI w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2022 Honda Civic
SI Sedan SI w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,114KM
VIN 2HGFE1E56NH080771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,114 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bose Premium Audio System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bose Premium Audio System
Wireless Charger
12v Outlet
Power Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36648
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
Park Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Low Speed Braking Control
Full Digital Cluster Display
2022 Honda Civic