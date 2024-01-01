Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Lane Keeping Assist System , Heated Front Seats , USB Port and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:<br> <br>Lane Keeping Assist System<br>Heated Front Seats<br>USB Port<br>Rearview Camera<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Honda Sensing Technologies<br>Road Departure Warning<br>Forward Collision Warning<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37861

2022 Honda Civic

29,537 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,537KM
VIN 2HGFE2F28NH122190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,537 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Lane Keeping Assist System , Heated Front Seats , USB Port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:

Lane Keeping Assist System
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Road Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37861

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic sign recognition

Additional Features

USB port
Blind spot information system
Lane Keeping Assist System
7" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Road Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Advanced Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Advanced Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 80,000 KM $20,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 88,000 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC AWD w/ Nav, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC AWD w/ Nav, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 106,000 KM $18,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic