2022 Honda Civic
LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2022 Honda Civic
LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,537KM
VIN 2HGFE2F28NH122190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,537 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Lane Keeping Assist System , Heated Front Seats , USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda Civic include:
Lane Keeping Assist System
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Road Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37861
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic sign recognition
Additional Features
USB port
Blind spot information system
Lane Keeping Assist System
7" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Road Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2022 Honda Civic